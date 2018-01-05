Xi stresses real combat training, improving war winning capability

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping has instructed the armed forces to strengthen real combat training and improve its war-winning capability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while issuing an order at a mobilization meeting held by the commission. It was the first time for the commission to hold a mobilization meeting for the whole armed forces.

Xi urged the armed forces to implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and the CPC’s thought on building a strong army in the new era.

In Xi’s order, he urged the army at all levels to enhance military training oriented at combat readiness and put military training at a strategic position and as the central work with effective results.

Leading officers should take the lead and play an exemplary role, Xi said, calling for real combat training and joint combat training according to rules in strict governance. The armed forces should conduct training in fine work style, innovate method and improve support to training, tighten up supervision, and hold events of mass training for the soldiers, said Xi.

Xi called on the armed forces to enhance targeted and adversarial training, improve military real combat ability, and firmly grasp the capability to win battles. Commanders and personnel should firmly implement the decisions and instructions by the CPC Central Committee and the CMC with a fighting spirit of fearing neither hardship nor death, Xi said.