Xi stresses joint China-US efforts for world peace, tranquillity

China and the United States must not only guide their relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquillity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in a video call with US President Joe Biden at the latter’s request.

Noting the international landscape has experienced new major developments since their first virtual meeting last November, Xi said the prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges, and the world is neither tranquil nor stable.

“The Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see,” Xi said.

The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield. Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most, he added…Xinhua