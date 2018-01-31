Xi stresses developing modernized economy

BEIJING :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged developing a modernized economy to push the country’s economic development to a new level. Xi made the remarks while presiding over the third group study of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee Tuesday. “The whole Party must have a deep understanding of the importance and difficulty of developing a modernized economy and a good grasp of the goals and priorities of this task,” Xi said. He demanded Party members work to elevate the country to “a new level of economic development with new vitality.” The general secretary called developing a modernized economy a key subject in theory and practice, a strategic goal for the country’s development, and an imperative for the shift of the development mode, economic structure, and growth momentum. Only with a modernized economy can China better adapt to the trend of modernization, take initiative in international competition, and provide support for the modernization of other fields, Xi said. The work to develop a modernized economy should be accelerated to ensure that China’s goal of building a great modern socialist country is realized on schedule, he said. Elaborating on the modernized economy, Xi said it should integrate all social and economic activities that are interrelated.

