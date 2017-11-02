Xi stresses commitment to good China-Russia relations

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed China’s commitment to developing and deepening relations with Russia during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Xi said China is ready to work with Russia to expand cooperation in various fields, maintain close coordination in international affairs and promote the building of a community of shared future.

The president said he believed the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia would generate new opportunities and achieve new results.

Xi pointed out China and Russia should give full play to the prime ministers’ regular meetings and enhance cooperation on energy, equipment manufacturing, agriculture and aerospace.

He called on both sides to increase the content of technological innovation in their cooperation and integrate the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union.

China and Russia should cooperate in the development and utilization of the Arctic navigation channels to create a “Silk Road on the Ice,” Xi said.

On people-to-people exchanges, Xi said China and Russia have achieved many results in education, tourism, and media cooperation, which consolidated the public support for bilateral ties.

For his part, Medvedev conveyed sincere greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Xi.

He congratulated Xi on the success of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and his re-election as the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. The congress charted a blueprint for China’s future development and carries great significance to both China and the world, said Medvedev.

Since President Xi visited Russia this July, the two countries have made progress in cooperation on economy, energy, investment, innovation, people-to-people exchanges and other fields, he said.

Chinese top legislator Zhang Dejiang also met with Medvedev on Wednesday afternoon, and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on legislation and supervision.—Xinhua