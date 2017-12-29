Xi sets a guideline for diplomats

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping has set a guideline for Chinese diplomats, stating they must strict to the party’s discipline, while discharging their professional responsibilities abroad.

Addressing a group of Chinese diplomats here at the Great Hall of the People, he said “Absolute loyalty to the Party, country and people is the root and spirit of diplomats.

The diplomats should uphold the Four Consciousnesses — to enhance political integrity, develop a better understanding of the general picture, follow the core leadership of the CPC Central Committee and act consistently with CPC Central Committee policy, Xi said.

The president required the diplomats to firmly maintain the authority and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, resolutely implement the Party’s diplomatic policy, safeguard national interests and esteem, and work to serve the people.

Noting that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, Xi said that it’s essential for diplomats to understand the spirit of the CPC’s 19th National Congress.

As long as the Chinese people stick to their goals and strive along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the country will definitely become more prosperous, Xi said.

The president encouraged the diplomats to stay true to their original aspirations, being creative and innovative, and make greater efforts for the development of the Party and the country.

The diplomats should press forward with building a community of a shared future for mankind, Xi said, adding that China’s “friends circle” should be enlarged continuously through the diplomats’ efforts.

Orignally published by INP