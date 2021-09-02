Xi sends congratulatory letter to Forum on 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance, Sustainable Development Cooperation

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation, which was held both online and offline in Beijing.

In his letter, Xi noted that Juncao technology is a unique technology developed in China by “substituting grass for wood.”

It has realized the comprehensive and efficient utilization of the three major agricultural resources of light, heat and water, and attained cycle production of plants, animals and fungus.

The technology generates economic, social and environmental benefits, and helps improve ecology, food and energy security, he said.

“I have long cared about the international cooperation of Juncao technology,” said Xi, adding that in 2001, the first China-aided Juncao technology demonstration base overseas was established in Papua New Guinea. So far, this technology has been expanded to more than 100 countries.

He said that the international cooperation of Juncao technology closely followed development goals such as poverty eradication, employment promotion, renewable resource utilization, and dealing with climate change.

This cooperation initiative has played an important role in promoting local development and people’s well-being and is generally welcomed by developing countries, Xi added.

Xi emphasized that China is willing to work with relevant parties to continue to contribute China’s wisdom and China’s solutions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and make Juncao technology a “grass of happiness” that benefits people in developing countries. (Xinhua)