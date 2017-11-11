Xi rolls forward China’s ‘new journey’ in his Vietnam speech

Our Correspondent

Beijing

In his first speech outside China after a historic Party congress, President Xi Jinping on Friday presented China’s “new journey” toward a great modern socialist country, as well as the opportunities it creates for the world.

Xi described the “new journey” as one of deepening reform across the board and unleashing dynamism for development; moving with the times and exploring new model of development; toward greater integration with the world and an open economy of higher standards; toward a better life for the people; and toward a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

“In the next 15 years, China will have an even larger market and more comprehensive development,” Xi said while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

He said that during that period, it is estimated that China will import 24 trillion U.S. dollars worth of goods, attract 2 trillion dollars inbound direct investment and make 2 trillion dollars of outbound investment.

In November next year, China will hold the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which will provide a new platform for expanding cooperation in China’s market among all parties, Xi said.

“China will not slow its steps in opening up itself,” Xi told the business leaders. “We will work together with other countries to create new drivers of common development through the launching of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

He promised that all businesses registered in China will be treated as equals, and that China will grant more powers to pilot free trade zones to conduct reform, and explore the opening of free trade ports.

Xi noted that China will speed up institutional reform for ecological conservation, pursue green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and implement the strictest possible system for environmental protection.

“By 2035, there will be a fundamental improvement in the environment; the goal of building a Beautiful China will be basically attained,” he said.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) successfully held its 19th National Congress last month. Xi, the helmsman of the world’s second largest economy, was re-elected General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held a day after the Party congress concluded.