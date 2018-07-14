Xi reiterates maintenance of one-China policy

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called Friday on compatriots across the Taiwan Straits to uphold the one-China principle, oppose “Taiwan independence”, and expand communications in all areas.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Lien Chan, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

It was Xi’s fourth meeting with Lien since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in late 2012.

Xi expressed full confidence and sufficient capacity to push for the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and to carry forward the nation’s peaceful unification process.

Pakistan forcefully supports People’s Republic of China’s one-China policy.

