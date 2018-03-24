Xi reiterates commitment upgrading Sino-Pak relationship

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping reiterated his government’s strong commitment further upgrading Sino-Pak Socio-economic partnership under the Belt and Road’s initiative.

In his message of congratulation to his counterpart Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day, Xi Jinping said, he attached high importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and would like to join hands with him to upgrade the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.

A similar message of greeting on the Day was sent by Premier Li Keqiang to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stating currently, China-Pakistan relations maintained a good momentum. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries cooperate fruitfully, not only benefiting the two peoples but also making positive contribution to the regional peace and development.

The two leaders in their messages further said, “On the occasion of the 79th Pakistan Day, on behalf of the government and people of China and also in my name, I would like to express my warm congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the government and people of Pakistan.”

They noted, in the recent years the Pakistani government, the economy of Pakistan grows steadily, and people’s livelihood improves continuously. We feel heartily delighted.

They wished Pakistan prosperity and her people happiness and wealth.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent a message of greeting to his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif on the Day, stating that Pakistan is a good neighbor, good friend, good partner and good brother of China.

China attaches high importance to its relations with Pakistan. We would like to work with the Pakistani side to promote the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, he added.

Orignally published by INP