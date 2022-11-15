Xi puts forward three-point proposal on global development at G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday delivered remarks at Session I of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in which he put forward a three-point proposal, saying that we need to promote a more inclusive, universally beneficial and resilient global development.

Xi said that China supported the African Union to join the Group of 20 when addressing the G20 summit.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit kicked off in Indonesia’s Bali on Tuesday with issues on world economic recovery, world health systems and climate change taking the center stage.

In his address, Xi also touched on topics including deepening international cooperation against COVID-19 and curbing global inflation.

Xi said China is working with some G20 members on debt treatment under the Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), thus helping relevant developing countries navigate through the difficult time.

The Chinese president told the G20 summit that food and energy security is “the most pressing challenge in global development,” calling interrupted supply chains and international cooperation “the root cause of the ongoing crises.”

“We must resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons. Unilateral sanctions must be removed, and restrictions on relevant scientific and technological cooperation must be lifted,” he said.