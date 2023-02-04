Xi-politics: The saviour of the world | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan

Xi-politics: The saviour of the world

IT seems that Xi Jinping’s holistic policies of Global Development, Global Security, South-South Dialogue, shared prosperity and greater regional connectivity (BRI & CPEC) are spreading a message of hope, prosperity, economic stability and sustainability, industrial cooperation, fair international trade and last but not the least innovation in the world whereas, the movers & shakers of the West unfortunately still busy in anti-China syndrome with the belief to make this world a beautiful place to live in.

Reality check is that rapidly changing socio-economic conflicting realities in terms of unrealistic upward increase in the US Federal Reserve interest rates, US constant unilateral imposition of trade sanctions against China and its multinational companies, national economic protectionism, lingering energy & food global crisis, manipulated ripples in the world commodity markets are further decreasing potential of quick economic recovery due to which ratios of poverty, unemployment, inflation, price hike, energy & food insecurity is on the rise. Now humans, humanity and global harmony are on the mercy of the confrontational forces of the world.

Even genie of geopolitics has been haunting the spirits of fair-play, equal economic rights, regional & global peace, stability and harmony due to which phobia of hegemony allegedly involved in horrendous crimes around the world. However, Xi-politics has now become strategic equalizer, stabilizer and stimulator of peace and stability in the region, trans-region and in the world because states, societies and systems badly need mutual cooperation instead of conspiracies, coordination instead of conflicts and greater good instead of greater ethnic and racial genocides. Deadly proxies in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Central Asia and MENA, martial persecutions in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, propagated false and fake media campaigns on Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Balochistan and last but not the least, sponsored so-called human revolutions in Central Asian Countries i.e. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Algeria and many more on the pretext of democracy, human rights and social justice are disseminating elements of destabilization in the regions and the world alike.

On the contrary, the Xi-politics stands for collaborative alliances, unconditional political support, people’s friendly policies, zero-tolerance against terrorism, no to radicalization, anti-corruption, socio-economic marginalization and last but not the least, ethnic diversity and rich multiculturalism in the world. Unfortunately, devil of the Western geo-strategic plans have been acting against the free will of the continents, countries and communities since long. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has become launching pad of its new armaments, anti-ballistic missiles, sophisticated drones, laser technologies, modern tanks and cyber & Artificial Intelligence warfare between the NATO, its regional allies, US, EU and Russia. In this regard, the Chinese leadership has been emphasized on meaningful diplomacy and dialogue for truce since beginning of this conflict. But hawks remained high and dove’s nets have been in the line of fire. The West unjustified strategic encroachment in South China Sea, Indo-Pacific Region, Taiwan, formation of QUAD, AUKUS and prospective Asia NATO around China all clearly indicate their inbuilt anti-China policies. It seems that US Military Complex Theory, EU ancient dreadful colonization is desperately in search of new battle fields and new countries to conquer.

Conversely, China has been staunch supporter of regional peace, stability and prosperity. Its conduct in the ASEAN, APEC, Indo-Pacific Region, Middle East, Central Asia and South East Asia remained supportive for greater regional connectivity, immense socio-economic integration, economic diplomacy, people-to-people contacts, cultural diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution. Nevertheless, vultures are still waiting for their prey. Unfortunately, many western countries are blatantly advocating for decoupling, confrontation and division, further exacerbating an already dire global situation. However, Xi politics are positive, productive and participatory.

On its part, China fully understands its regional as well as global responsibilities as a major country and is actively supporting spirit of international cooperation, fair-play, equal economic opportunities and injecting stability into a turbulent world, providing new growth momentum to global governance. Comparative study of the Chinese foreign policy and state visits of Xi (three overseas trips & visits to five countries during 2022) clearly indicates its outstanding contribution to global governance. These visits promoted regional stability, greater regional connectivity, better political understanding and last but not the least, social correlation among the countries.

In this regard, Xi state visit to Kazakhstan has further enhanced bilateral economic ties between the two countries. It was highly productive and fruitful. Xi and Tokayev inked many agreements which will steer China-Kazakhstan relations toward an even more prosperous future in the days to come. Xi visited Uzbekistan and participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He attended nearly 30 multilateral and bilateral events with twin focuses on security and development. The visit also successfully propelled China’s relations with relevant countries to new levels. Moreover, Xi visited Bali, Indonesia to attend the G-20 annual submit. He attended bilateral gatherings and participated in more than 30 events in six days, which sent out resounding messages on the promotion of global development, while demonstrating China’s role as a rational, confident and responsible major country. During his keynote speech Xi called on G20 members to stand with each other in the face of risks and challenges, join hands together and elevate win-win cooperation to new heights.

To conclude, Xi visits conveyed an important message of building a global community with a shared future, emphasizing that countries with different cultural, religious, racial, historical and political systems as well as ideologies can entirely achieve stable mutual relations on the basis of mutual respect. Therefore, there is an urgent need of joint development, cooperation and restructuring the global order. Unilateralism, hegemony, imposition of socio-economic and geopolitical sanctions and geostrategic sieges do not have any role in the modern world. While attending the APEC CEO Summit in Thailand Xi said that “the Asia-Pacific miracle has been created by all of us working hand in hand and overcoming difficulties and obstacles. Obviously, rapid growth to a peaceful and stable environment are the main actors of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation and way forward for humanity.

Western media as usual termed these visits as a whirlwind of meetings with US allies especially after Xi met face-to-face with a number of foreign leaders at the G20 summit. Even Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia created shocks in different capitals of the world. Frankly speaking, the Chinese foreign visits especially Saudi Arabia proved positive and productive and yielded fruitful results in the economic and trade sectors. It also showcased China’s supportive role for regional & global peace. It is pertinent to mention that China’s relations with Middle Eastern, ASEAN, APEC, Central Asia and South Asian countries are based on equality and mutual respect with unconditional political gestures which are achieving socio-economic wonders and diminishing wounds of geopolitics and geostrategic orientations. It is suggested that western governments should avoid hegemonic deigns and power politics dark shadows and stay away from China’s internal affairs and jointly work for security and development interests which is the only forward.

—The writer is Executive Director, Centre for South Asia & International Studies, Islamabad, regional expert China, BRI & CPEC & senior analyst, world affairs, Pakistan Observer.