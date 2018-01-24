Xi: Party’s ‘absolute leadership’ over political, legal work needed

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the Party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in an instruction read at the central conference on political and legal affairs, which opened in Beijing Tuesday.

He urged law enforcement and judicial agencies to better safeguard “political security and social stability.”

Xi ordered Party committees at all levels to promote economic development and social stability at the same time, maintain the authority of political and legal work leaders, and support the departments concerning political and legal work to exercise their duties in accordance with the law.

The meeting also ordered political and legal units to strengthen legal protection to human rights and property rights, and prevent all potential risks.