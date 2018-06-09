Xi met Mamnoon Hussain, assuring support safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping met President Mamnoon Hussain in Qingdao on

Saturday and congratulated him for Pakistan’s first official membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The meeting took pace on the sideline of the 18th SCO summit, that begins on Sunday.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, China-Pakistan relations have enjoyed a good momentum.

The all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan is not only a valuable asset of China and Pakistan, but also provides a model for building a new type of international relations.

China attaches great importance to China-Pakistan relations and is willing to work closely with Pakistan on high-level exchanges and strategic communications, strengthen friendly exchanges in all fields, steadily push forward the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and cooperation in energy and transportation infrastructure under the “One Belt and One Road” framework to enhance anti-terrorism security.

The level of cooperation will promote greater development of bilateral relations.

President Xi Jinping stressed that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and support Pakistan’s choice of development path.

The Chinese side will, as always, firmly support each other with Pakistan on issues related to each other’s core interests and safeguard the common interests of both countries and even developing countries.

Hussein said that China is a reliable friend and a firm partner of Pakistan and Pakistan-China relations must not be shaken. Pakistan adheres to the one-China policy and firmly supports China’s core interests.

It is willing to continue to maintain high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade and security, advance the construction of China-Pakistan economic corridor, and coordinate closely on international and regional issues.

Pakistan supports China’s greater role in international affairs and believes that this is crucial to maintaining global security and stability.