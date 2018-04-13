Xi lauds Pakistan’s role in combating terrorism

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

China has commended Pakistan’s contribution in addressing the challenge of terrorism and its relentless efforts for working towards a peaceful neighbourhood.

The appreciation was expressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sidelines of Boao Forum in Sanya, China, on Tuesday.

Addressing weekly news briefing through video link from Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the Chinese President also termed Pakistan as the pillar for regional peace and stability. He said the two sides exchanged comprehensive in-depth views on enhancing the bilateral cooperation.

To a question about the Prime Minister’s day-long visit to Kabul on 6th of this month, the Spokesperson said overall, it was a substantive and successful visit.

He said the Prime Minister held in-depth consultations on a whole range of bilateral relations and regional situation with President Ghani and the Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

He said the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for President Ghani’s vision for peace and offer of peace talks to the Taliban.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, improvement of bilateral trade, avoidance of blame game, facilitating people to people contacts, cultural exchanges, security and counter-terrorism cooperation. The Spokesperson said they also agreed to finalize MoUs on connectivity projects between the two countries, operationalize the working groups of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, initiate discussions on exchange of civilian prisoners and working together for eradication of polio.

He said the Afghan leadership appreciated Prime Minister’s announcement to waive additional regulatory duty on Afghan exports to Pakistan and the gift of 40 thousand tons of wheat for our Afghan brethren. Overall, it was a substantive and successful visit.

To a question about highlighting plight of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir at international level, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has, and will tirelessly continue to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces at all relevant forums, until Indian human rights atrocities come to a complete halt, and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to a question about the matter of killing of a motorcyclist in a car accident by a US diplomatic in Islamabad on 7th of this month, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said FIR has been lodged and matter is under investigation at this stage.

The Foreign Secretary has told the US Ambassador that justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961. US Ambassador assured her of full cooperation in this issue.