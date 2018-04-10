Xi, Khaqan pledge to bring bilateral ties to higher level

BOAO, Hainan : President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday pledged to re-enforce their decades’ old friendship, bringing it to higher level.

During their bilateral talks held here on the sideline of the Boao Forum for Asia, the two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral interest, particularly in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reports Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

China-Pakistan relations should be a pillar for regional peace and stability, Xi Jinping said during the meeting, which lasted for quite sometimes.

The ties between the two countries should become a model for good-neighborly relationship and international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan to push bilateral ties to a higher level and build a more closely-knitted community with a shared future between the two countries, the president said.

Xi called for efforts from both sides to advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and ensure the sound planning and implementation of cooperation projects involving infrastructure construction, such as the Gwadar Port, as well as energy and industrial parks.

For his part, Abbasi said China and Pakistan are “iron friends” who always support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns.

Hailing CPEC’s important role in the development of both countries and the region, he expressed Pakistan’s willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in finance, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and human resources.

Orignally published by INP