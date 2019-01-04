Xi Jinping’s reunification overture to Taiwan

Sultan M Hali

CHINESE President Xi Jinping Wednesday delivered a keynote speech at a gathering commemorating the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 2, 2019. It was a historic speech, in which the Chinese paramount leader reached out to the people of Taiwan, reviewing the history of cross-Strait relations over the past 70 years, stressing the fact that Taiwan is part of China and the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China can never be changed by any forces. The Chinese President stressed on five aspects promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advancing the peaceful reunification of China.

Seventy years ago, when People’s Republic of China (PRC) came into being, the Kuomintang fled to Taiwan and were propped up by the Occident as the republic of China (ROC) while the 1.3 Billion Chinese residing in the mainland were denied even their right of existence. While the tiny island of Taiwan enjoyed all perks and privileges including a permanent membership of the UN Security Council, for 22 years PRC was treated like a pariah state devoid of trade, communication and links with the outside world. In 1971, good sense finally prevailed and PRC’s genuine place amidst the comity of nations was restored. One of the main points reiterated by President Xi in his memorable address was that the residents of mainland and Taiwan share one Chinese dream and that a strong and prosperous China will bring well-being to both sides. Realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and reunification is the historical trend, he said, stressing that realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is shared by all Chinese, and Taiwan compatriots cannot be left out of the process.

An important aspect of the relationship is that the cross-Strait issues are a “family issue”, which should be resolved by the family members themselves and outside interference must cease. The difference in systems is not an obstacle to unification or an excuse for separation. The successful example of Hong Kong and Mainland China is a case in point where there is one country with two systems. The reunification of East and West Germany holds promise for the reunification of China. It is an aspiration of people residing on both sides of the strait that they join hands and promote cross-Strait relations under the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus and oppose Taiwan secession. The “1992 Consensus” or “Consensus of 1992” (“One China” Consensus, with different representation) is a political term coined by Kuomintang (KMT) politician Su Chi, referring to the outcome of a meeting in 1992 between the semi-official representatives of PRC and RoC.

One cannot deny reunification, which is the trend of history and the right path, while “Taiwan independence” is against it and it is doomed to fail. It is remarkable that PRC has not used force to bring RoC into the fold of PRC. Instead, PRC built itself economically, till RoC was convinced that its salvation, development and prosperity lay in reunification. The advantages of the reunion, as enumerated by President Xi Jinping, include the factor that by having a strong motherland to rely on, the livelihood of Taiwan compatriots will improve, and they will have more space for development, The Chinese President also called on promoting the institutionalization of cross-Strait economic cooperation by building a common market for both the mainland and Taiwan. This will promote cooperation between the two sides in areas including culture, education and medical cooperation, and to boost the sharing of social welfare and public resources.

The need of the hour is mutual understanding and trust, while it is important to promote the recognition of peaceful reunification among people on both sides. Demographically speaking, people from both sides of the Strait share the same roots and culture, and all it needs is to tie them into a conjugal knot. The citizens residing on both sides of the Strait can through time and effort, Xi added, people on both sides can surely bring about more common understanding.

It was reminded by the Chinese President that on New Year’s Day of 1979, the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) issued the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan”, stating major policies to realize peaceful reunification of China. It is essential to recognize the historical significance of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan”, which marks the beginning of a new historical period in the theory and practice of resolving issues relevant to Taiwan, and a new chapter in the development of cross-Strait relations.

Four decades ago, it was echoed that: “When festival times come around people think even more of their loved ones.” On this happy occasion as we celebrate New Year’s Day, our thoughts turn even more to our kith and kin, our old folks, our brothers and sisters, in Taiwan. We know you have the motherland and your kinsfolk on the mainland in mind too. This mutual feeling of many years standing grows with each passing day. From the day when Taiwan was unfortunately separated from the motherland in 1949, we have not been able to communicate with or visit each other, our motherland has not been able to achieve reunification, relatives have been unable to get together, and our nation, country and people have suffered greatly as a result. All Chinese compatriots and people of Chinese descent throughout the world look forward to an early end to this regrettable.”

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

