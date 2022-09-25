Xi Jinping: The governance of China, Vol-IV | BY Sultan M Hali

Xi Jinping: The governance of China, Vol-IV

THE fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” is a compilation of 109 pieces of spoken and written works of Xi Jinping from Feb. 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, along with 45 photographs taken since January 2020.

It offers the international community deeper insights into the lives of the Chinese people under the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership, and explains China’s development path and its approach to and theory of governance.

The book has been released by the Press Office, International Department, Central Committee, Communist Party of China.

Its comprehensive contents include: Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the New Era; Overall CPC Leadership; The People First; Confront Challenges Head-On; Epidemic Response and Socio-Economic Development; Towards a Modern Socialist Country; New Development Stage; Philosophy and Dynamic; High-Quality Development; Further Reform and Opening Up; Whole-Process People’s Democracy; Socialist Rule of Law; Advanced Socialist Culture; Public Wellbeing and Social Progress; Harmony Between Humanity and Nature; Strong Armed Forces; Development and Security; One Country, Two Systems and National Reunification; A Global Community of Shared Future; Global Governance and Multilateralism; High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation and Party Self-Reform for Social Transformation.

The book provides a plan of how the CPC will lead the people in the new development stage in governance and presents glimpses of clarity of thought as to what kind of development CPC aspires for and the strategy to achieve it.

Following the previous three volumes, the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” has opened a window of vision for the world to see and understand China. It looks back at the journey travelled, depicting that the CPC has fulfilled its solemn commitment to history and the people.

The arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty has been accomplished—a key contribution to achieving the First Centennial Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. This miracle was achieved despite the constraints imposed by COVID-19.

China has controlled the spread of Delta and Omicron and all the variants keeping infections, severe cases and fatalities at low numbers.

Xi Jinping himself states, “Today, we are closer than ever before to the goal of national rejuvenation and are more confident and more capable of achieving it.” He invites his countrymen and world to the journey ahead.

After completing six more five-year plans in which China will develop into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, modern, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the middle of this century. The CPC proposes the blueprint for future development leading the Chinese people towards the Second Centenary Goal

. Facing profound changes unseen in a century during an increasingly evolving period, Xi Jinping stresses, “We must always prepare for the worst-case scenarios, remain keenly alert to potential dangers and effectively forestall and defuse any risks on the road ahead.”

The Paramount Leader of China points out that China shall enforce the new development philosophy in a new developed milieu, accelerate the creation of a new development dynamic with the domestic economy, remaining the mainstay, achieving mutual reinforcement with the international engagement, lead the new development of socialist modernization with a new development philosophy, promote high quality development and common prosperity, building a good start for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi-Jinping has stressed that China’s door of opening-up will not be closed, but only open wider. He emphasizes that China stands ready to work with all countries to build an open world-wide economy so that the spring breeze of openness will bring warmth to all parts of the world.

The key message of the book: “Promote the Joint Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”.

Taking cognizance of the policy of conflict adopted by some world powers, Xi’s underlying thought is that “Today, human society has once again found itself at a historic crossroad.

Will we choose hostile confrontation or mutual respect? Will we choose isolation and decoupling or openness and cooperation? Will we choose zero-sum games or win-win results?”

Facing questions concerning the world, Xi Jinping proposes the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative to the world.

His grand vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind empowers the changing world of turbulence with stability and positive energy.

Human society must unite to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese President emphasizes that China is committed to making vaccines a global public good and ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries so as to build a global community of health for mankind.

One of every two doses of vaccines used worldwide is made in China. That is how China fulfils its commitment to the world.

By the end of June 2022, China had signed over 200 cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative with 149 countries and 32 international organizations, investing over 140 billion US dollars in countries along the route.

It is estimated that by 2030, the BRI could help to lift 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million from moderate poverty across the world.

While some countries with hegemonic designs and myopic views attempt to divide the world along ideological lines, Xi Jinping proposes and promotes the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom.

The central idea of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” is not just for the Chinese people but for the world elaborating that “There are various ways leading to a good life. People from every country have the right to choose their own development path and governance model.

This in itself is what a good life means.” Thus, the fourth volume of Xi Jinping’s book is a must read since it illustrates the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and makes clear the Chinese Path for national rejuvenation, and vision of a shared future for mankind. Xi Jinping has proved that through thought, speech and practice, he is the statesman of the century.

—The Author is a Retired Group Captain of PAF, who has written several books on China.