Xi issues instructions at 2018 PLA training launch

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Central Military Commission (CMC) held its 2018 “start training” mobilization ceremony of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday, the first of its kind. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the CMC, issued the instructions to the PLA, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The ceremony was held at a military training base under the People’s Liberation Army’s Central Theater Command, and more than 7,000 PLA troops and 300 armed vehicles attended the ceremony, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

At the ceremony, Xi and other members of the CMC inspected the troops, the PLA Daily’s WeChat account reported on Wednesday.

More than four thousand parallel sessions are among the PLA Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and the Armed Police, across the country. CCTV reported that Xi and other CMC members also inspected the training scenarios shown on a screen at the ceremony.