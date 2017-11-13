Xi, Duterte pledge strengthening of China-Philippines ties

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Sunday with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on strengthening bilateral ties on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ meeting.

Xi said that since Duterte’s visit to China in October last year, bilateral ties have opened a new chapter.

With the two countries’ cooperation enhanced, China-Philippines relations have seen healthy and stable development, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and contributing to the region’s peace and stability, he added.

Xi said good-neighborliness and friendliness is the right direction guiding China-Philippines relations, and China, together with the Philippines, is willing to continue considering the bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhancing political mutual trust, deepening cooperation and bringing more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi said the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded last month set the goal for China for a period in the future.

China’s development needs an environment of lasting peace and stability, he added, noting that China will continue the road of peaceful development, as well as opening up and win-win cooperation.

China will treat neighboring countries with amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, pushing forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi.

He said relations between the two countries stand on a new starting point, adding that they should enhance high-level exchanges, so as to ensure the development of bilateral relations on a right track.

He said the two sides should align the Belt and Road Initiative with the Philippines’ development strategy, and deepen practical cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, investment and other areas.

Xi said China is willing to offer assistance to the Philippines on poverty reduction, and continue support for the Philippine government’s effort to safeguard national security. Xi also said China is to work with ASEAN countries to maintain peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity in the South China Sea region.

Noting the great importance of bilateral ties, Duterte said the Philippines regards China as a sincere friend and is grateful for China’s assistance on economy, anti-terrorism and maintaining stability.

He said the Philippines is willing to properly handle maritime issues through bilateral channels in accordance with consensus reached by the two sides.