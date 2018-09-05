Xi congregates Dr. Arif Alvi on his election as President

BEIJING : China has congratulated Dr. Arif Alvi on his election as the new President of Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to President Alvi. China attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with Pakistan.

The Chinese government and the leadership are willing to work together with Pakistan to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying at a regular news briefing here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang had telephoned Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him and hoped that the “all-weather” friendship between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.

The Chinese premier said his government wished to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be completed on time.