Xi congratulates journalists association on 80th anniversary

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday called on journalists to strengthen their confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in a congratulatory letter to the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on its 80th anniversary.

Xi said he expects journalists to maintain a close connection with the people, record the events of the great times, tell China’s stories well, spread China’s voice, herald the message of victory and raise national morale, for the realization of the two centenary goals and national rejuvenation.

He also urged the ACJA to understand and implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, keep in mind its duty to carry out the Party’s publicity work, reform itself, enhance its political consciousness, become more advanced, and better represent the people.

The ACJA is also required to better organize journalists. A ceremony was held Wednesday morning to celebrate the anniversary of the ACJA.—Xinhua