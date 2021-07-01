Xi: China will never allow foreign bullying

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that China has realized the first centenary goal — building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

“This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC’s founding at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday.

A 100-gun salute was fired in the morning, representing the 100 years of the Party. A national flag-raising ceremony was held.

A congratulatory message jointly issued by eight other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation was read out at the ceremony. Here are some highlights from Xi’s speech:

– China has realized the first centenary goal — building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

– The CPC has united and led the Chinese people over the past 100 years for one ultimate theme, bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

– The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in fighting bloody battles with unyielding determination, achieving great success in the new democratic revolution.

– The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in endeavoring to build a stronger China with a spirit of self-reliance, achieving great success in the socialist revolution and construction.

– The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in freeing the mind and forging ahead, achieving great success in reform, opening-up, and socialist modernization.

– The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in pursuing a great struggle, a great project, a great cause, and a great dream through a spirit of self-confidence, self-reliance, and innovation, achieving great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

– Seeking happiness for the people and national rejuvenation has been Party’s aspiration and mission since its founding.

– Only socialism could save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics could develop China.

– By pursuing reform and opening-up, a crucial move in making China what it is today, China has caught up with the times.

– The CPC and the Chinese people, through a tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China’s national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

– The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.

– The great founding spirit of the CPC is the Party’s source of strength.

– China’s success hinges on the Party.

– The firm leadership of the CPC must be upheld.

– The Party will continue leading Chinese people toward a better life.

– The Party must continue to adapt Marxism to a Chinese context.

– The Party must uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

– The Party must continue self-reform.

– China will elevate its armed forces to world-class standards so that we are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

China is committed to “one country, two systems” in the governance of Hong Kong and Macao.

– Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

– All Chinese people, both at home and overseas, can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal and come together as a mighty force for realizing national rejuvenation.

– The Party is still in its prime, determined as ever to achieve lasting greatness for the nation.

– Chinese young people should carry on the mission of national rejuvenation. Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

– The time in which the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others is gone forever.

– China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching.

– Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or subjugate us.

– China will keep promoting community with a shared future for mankind.

– China is committed to world peace, development and order.