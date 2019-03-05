Xi calls for improved governance, studying

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called on members of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau to fulfill their historical responsibilities given by the Party and the people, to remain enterprising and to enhance clean governance.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, Xi made the remark after he recently reviewed the work reports of the members, a move that is in line with a Party regulation adopted in October 2017.

Under the regulation, which aims to enhance the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, Political Bureau members should submit their work reports annually to the CPC Central Committee and to Xi.

Xi called on the members to forever preserve the political character and revolutionary spirit of Communists and conduct solid work for the Party and the people.

He also called for more efforts from members to tackle tough issues and more courage to shoulder responsibilities to set an example for the whole Party.

In their work reports, the Political Bureau members gave accounts of how they fulfilled their duties over the past year, summarized their experiences, analyzed problems and put forward measures to improve their performance.

Safeguarding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core and its centralized and unified leadership must be the highest political principle and fundamental political rule, said the officials.

They also made efforts to implement important instructions made by Xi as well as decisions from the CPC Central Committee, think about worst-case scenarios and protect against dangers in time of peace. They have endeavored to solve pressing problems, worked to ensure the implementation of tasks related to stabilizing growth, promoted reform, adjusted structure, benefited public livelihood and guarded against dangers.

The officials also vowed to practice clean governance and exercise self-control.

Party’s learning campaign

Xi called on speeding up the building of a learning Marxist party in a preface he wrote for a series of textbooks designed to be learning and training materials for officials across the country.

The CPC has made history through learning, and must rely on learning to move toward the future, Xi said. He also underscored the importance for Party members and officials to seek self-improvement.

Xi said that great development in the Party’s course cannot be achieved without a learning campaign within the Party and widespread training for officials, and the textbooks should be put to good use during various training sessions for officials.

Share on: WhatsApp