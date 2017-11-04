Xi to attend APEC, visit Laos

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Vietnam and Laos from Nov. 10 to 14, China’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Xi will attend the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Nov. 10-11, at the invitation of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. Xi will pay state visits to Vietnam and Laos from Nov. 12 to 14, at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, and Bounnhang Vorachit, general secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos.

Attendance of APEC by President Xi and later his visits to Vietnam and Laos are attracting importance in politico-diplomatic quarters.