Xi, a leader of grassroots-level dreams to serve entire humanity

BEIJING : Xi Jinping who was re-elected as President of China on Saturday has dreamed to serve the entire humanity, while working for his own people, improving their living status.

On taking over as China’s top State leader for another five years, he pledged to work hard for a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful..

He has also expressed his determination to serve the entire humanity by implementing his visionary thoughts of shared destiny and common development.

According to the media’s reports, his love for the humanity is most dominating feature of his life. His deep connection to the people was formed early in his life.

Son of a revolutionary leader, Xi, at the age of 15, joined numerous “educated youth” bidding farewell to urban life and heading to the countryside to learn from peasants.

Xi rose from the grassroots to the very top. His work experience in the military, a poor rural county, and wealthy coastal regions enriched his leadership skills.

He entered the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in 2007 and was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012. He has become the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party.

To keep the Party clean, he launched an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign, investigating 440 senior officials — who held provincial or corps level positions or above, among others.

Overall, more than 1.5 million officials were punished.

“If we had not offended hundreds of corrupt officials, we would have offended 1.3 billion Chinese people,” Xi said.

In the recent years under his leadership, the people of China have been living a more comfortable life. More than 68 million people escaped poverty. Personal income increased by 7.4 percent annually on average. Life expectancy reaches 76.7 years, leading developing countries.

Xi made this happen through reform. He is regarded as the chief architect. In the five years, more than 1,500 reform measures were issued, reports added.

Orignally published by INP