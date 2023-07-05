Xenith Public Relations (Private) Limited, a leading full-service communications agency in Pakistan, has announced the appointment of Raheel Nabi as its new Director and Chief Executive. Zainab Ansari, founder of Xenith PR, will be taking on the role of the organization’s Chairperson.In his new role, Raheel will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Xenith PR’s operations, including client management, business development, and strategic planning.

He will also be the key force in leading the agency towards expansion within the country and strengthening its position in the industry.Sharing her views on the announcement, Zainab Ansari said: “I am proud to be presenting Raheel as the new Director and Chief Executive of Xenith PR today. He has been with us for over a decade and has risen from within the organization’s ranks to taking charge of the agency today.

This will mark a new chapter in the company’s growth and success, and I have full faith in his abilities to build upon our strong foundation and drive the agency to even greater heights”.