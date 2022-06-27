Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship in the most dramatic of fashions thanks to a three-stroke swing on the final hole.

The American birdied the final hole to win the tournament after rookie Sahith Theegala’s double-bogey in the group ahead after he needed two shots to get out of a bunker.

With a one-stroke lead entering the final day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes with The Olympic champion finishing with a 19-under 261 total.

Theegala shot a 67 final round with Poston finishing with a 64 on the final day.

Travelers Championship was the sixth PGA Tour title for Xander Schauffele and his second this season after teaming with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

Theegala was a constant threat throughout the final day and finally grabbed a share of the lead on the 15th after making a birdie. He finally overtook Schauffele with an 11-foot putt for a birdie on 17. But he faltered on the final hole, finding a bunker off his tee shot and needing two tries to make it out.

His agony was not over as his 12-foot bogey putt lipped out.

Theegala was trying to become just the second rookie to win this season, joining Chad Ramey, who won in the Dominican Republic.

Schauffele fared better with two birdies and a bogey on the front before mirroring that score on the back. He had a chance to tie Theegala on the 17th but missed a 27-footer before eventually overtaking him because of the American’s slipup.

Rory McIlroy, who shot an opening-round 62, finished at 9 under with a 67. This was a fourth straight tournament for the No. 2-ranked player in the world, who said he won’t play again before the Open Championship at St. Andrews next month.