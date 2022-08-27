Xander Schauffele shot a second-best 7-under 63 on day two of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Course to cut leader Scottie Scheffler’s lead to just two strokes.

The reigning Masters champion, Scheffler, began the day with a five-stroke lead which stretched his edge as high as eight in the season-ending showdown but saw it quickly diminished to two, courtesy of the Olympic Gold medalist.

Xander Schauffele finished holed in two birdies and then drilled a 5-foot eagle in the 18th to finish just two strokes behind for the lead of the Tour Championship after day 2 as Scheffler had to settle for pars in the same stretch.

Scheffler finished with a 4-under 66 and leads the tournament at 19-under par total. Seven months ago, he still was looking for his first PGA TOUR title but could end the year with four PGA Tour titles and the $18 million bonus.

Jon Rahm sits third in the standings after carding a 63 on the day as well leaving him at 13 under total, six shots behind the leader.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (65) are seven shots back tied for fourth while Joaquin Niemann (67) is sixth in the standings.

Irishman Rory McIlroy is seventh 9 strokes back followed by a group which includes Max Homa.

Homa, Making his TOUR Championship debut, had the lowest round of the day – also the lowest of his career – with an 8-under 62. His bogey-free round ended with an eagle at No. 18 and is the lowest 18-hole score at the season-ending event since Zach Johnson’s 60 in 2007.