Bayer Leverkusen has appointed former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid great Xabi Alonso as their new head coach.

The Spanish international replaces Gerardo Seoane in the role who was let go after Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 defeat against Porto in the Champions League, continuing the recent dip in form that sees the club having won just two of their 11 games across all competitions this season.

The club is also struggling in the Bundesliga, sitting in the precarious 17th spot with just five points in the opening eight matches. Leverkusen’s hierarchy was said to be looking for replacements despite publicly backing Seoane.

The Bayer Leverkusen job will be the first head coaching opportunity for Xabi Alonso who has been handed a contract until June 2024. He has already been involved in Real Madrid’s youth setup and was most recently involved with Real Sociedad B.

In Xabi Alonso, we have signed a coach who, as a player, was an absolute world class professional for many years, an intelligent strategist and extremely successful in three of the most demanding European leagues,” said Simon Rolfes, the sporting director of the club, while talking to the website.

Alonso added: “I know Leverkusen from my time in Germany as an excellent club. Bayer 04 have always had great players and I see a lot of quality in the current squad too. In my discussions with the club, it quickly became clear that, despite the currently difficult situation, ambitious goals are still being pursued in principle.”

Alonso has been coached by some of the greatest minds in the footballing world, having played under Pep Guardiola, Rafa Benetiz, Jose Mourinho, and Carlo Ancelotti and was touted as a future manager even during his playing days.

His first game as manager of Leverkusen will be at home to Schalke in Bundesliga.