X-mas promotes unity, peace: minister

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said that the Christian community played a pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and their festival, Christmas, teaches the lesson of unity, peace and love.

The minister assured that festivals of minority communities would be fully safeguarded and protected like Muslims’ festivals.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas at Alhamra to express solidarity with Christian employees, which was attended amongst others by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council and other senior officers.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp