Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expands presence in Pakistan with 7 new properties

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s leading hotel franchising firm with over 9,000 hotels in nearly 95 countries, has announced its plan to expand its presence in Pakistan.

The US-based company has confirmed a number of key signings in some of most popular destinations in the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Hyderabad.

Wyndham’s new properties in Pakistan include: Howard Johnson by Wyndham Islamabad Blue Area; Ramada by Wyndham Murree Lower Topa Resort; Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Islamabad Bahria Town; Ramada by Wyndham Rawalpindi Bahria Springs North; Ramada by Wyndham Rawalpindi Ayub Park; Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Lahore Cooper Road and Ramada by Wyndham Hyderabad Qasimabad.

The new signings will add to the already strong portfolio of five hotels in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, said a press release.

Panos Loupasis, vice president development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “As the fifth most populous country in the world with a predominant domestic and leisure travel market, Pakistan’s immense tourism potential is clear.

“These seven new signings represent a significant milestone in our continued growth objectives to cater to the Pakistani hotel market.

“With recent government initiatives making it easier for people to visit the country, and widespread investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism industry as part of the National

Tourism Strategy, we want to bring new traveller segments into the country, and support Pakistan in its ambitious plans as we seek to further expand our presence in this strategically important market.”