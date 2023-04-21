WWF raises concerns over condition of Noor Jahan

World Wildlife Fund- Pakistan (WWF-P) has raised concerns over the condition of a female elephant named Noor Jahan at Karachi Zoo.

The organisation has highlighted the issue of inadequate facilities and insufficient food leading to the deaths of elephants in Pakistani zoos. Despite treatment from experts, Noor Jahan’s health has not improved, and WWF has pointed out that this is a recurring issue in the country’s zoos.

Baby elephants are reportedly captured illegally from the wild and sold to zoos and circuses, while rare animals are often kept in unsuitable conditions, WWF said in a statement . The deaths of elephants in Pakistani zoos have been documented over the years, with examples including Anarkali in 2006, Saheli in 2012, Suzi in 2017, and Kaavan being transferred abroad in 2022.

The lack of proper management has been cited as the root cause of these incidents. Inadequate exercise and a lack of nutritious food can cause foot disease in elephants, and separating female elephants from their mates can create mental and physical stress, which can shorten their lifespan. WWF recommends implementing laws to prevent the captivity of elephants and establishing strict rules and standards for zoo animals.