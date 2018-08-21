WWF-Pakistan welcomes PM’s commitment

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

WWF-Pakistan has lauded the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s resolve towards solving environmental issues in his first address to the nation, saying that the Prime Minister noted with concern issues of global warming, water scarcity, air pollution and solid waste management in Pakistan. WWF-Pakistan appreciated his commitment to addressing the problems of pollution, initiating massive tree plantation drives to tackle climate change, and promote clean air, and an environmental responsible development agenda. Commenting on Imran Khan’s speech, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan said that it is the right time to take practical steps to address environmental challenges. He further said that, Pakistan is facing deforestation, climate change and the depletion of freshwater resources which are adversely impacting the environment, health and economy of the country. He also said that with only 2% forest cover remaining, the PM’s commitment to start large-scale plantations will help increase tree cover and reduce air pollution. He also added that solid waste management is a serious issue which individuals and the government need to tackle in order to protect local ecosystems. The dumping of sewage water and industrial waste into freshwater bodies must also be stopped. He also appreciated that the PM took note of the country’s water scarcity and aims to promote initiatives for efficient water management in the country. Imparting proper knowledge to the farmers and promoting agriculture research are a welcome move that can help increase crop yields and income generation capacity of the farmers, according to Khan. WWF-Pakistan hoped that the newly elected government’s vision will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030.

