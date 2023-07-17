LAHORE – WWF-Pakistan has stressed the need for a robust climate change response from all the stakeholders in the country.

“Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change. The country can transform this challenge into an opportunity through the formulation and implementation of comprehensive climate policies and initiatives”, said Dr Adil Najam, President WWF International while speaking at a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday.

Flanked by Director General WWF-Pakistan Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan, he said that Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead the way in climate action.

“Collective efforts are essential in turning challenges into solutions”, Dr Najam said.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change has become increasingly evident, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods of 2002, serving as a stark reminder of the nation’s exposure to the climate crisis.

“Accelerating Climate Action: Shaping Pakistan’s Future” is a nationally driven, globally significant agenda to address the growing impact and risk of climate change on the country.

Hammad Naqi Khan highlighted critical role Pakistan can play in shaping global climate action, harnessing opportunities, and developing sustainable solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. He shared insights into WWF-Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis.

Mr Naqi highlighted the significance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government entities, civil society, and businesses in bolstering Pakistan’s resilience against extreme weather events. He stated, “Collaboration is at the center of WWF’s work and our recently approved Recharge Pakistan project is perhaps the greatest testament to this as it brings together both government and private stakeholders. Only through collaboration and exchange of resources can we forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.”