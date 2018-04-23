WWF-Pakistan launches monitoring of plastic waste in Margalla Hills

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) -Pakistan in collaboration with Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Sunday officially launched the monitoring of plastic waste in the Margalla Hills National Park on the occasion of International Earth Day.

This theme for this year’s Earth Day is, ‘End Plastic Pollution’. Keeping with this year’s theme for Earth Day, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, started the monitoring of plastic waste in the Margalla Hills National Park, in compliance of section 21.4 (iv and v) of the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance, 1979.

In addition to the launch, the activities will include hiking, bird watching, wildlife identification, soil making and clean up on the trail led by WWF-Pakistan’s senior management and experts.

WWF also arranged nature excursion on Trail 5 Margalla Hills National Park on this Earth Day.

Across Pakistan like in the rest of the world, deforestation, pollution, climate change, poaching and unsustainable harvesting are changing our ecosystems making them incapable of supporting life.

WWF-Pakistan works on selected indigenous, endemic and keystone species with an aim to conserve their minimum viable population.

Earth Day is now a global event and each year, more than 1 billion people in 192 countries now take part in this the largest civic-focused day of action in the world.—APP

