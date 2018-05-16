WWF, Martin Dow committed to protecting declining Mangroves

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Martin Dow Group’s along with WWF’s employees spent the entire day at Wetlands Information Center cleaning the beach and planting more than 500 saplings as part of an environment drive to conserve and protect the declining mangroves.

The activity was planned by WWF, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, through their corporate employee engagement program.

Sindh at one point in time was home to a thick mangrove forest that stretched from Karachi to many far away areas. Today due to water pollution and deforestation they are becoming endangered. Unfortunately many people are unaware of the important Socio-economic benefits mangroves provide us. Mangrove plantations do not only significantly reduce carbon footprints; they also serve as a breeding ground for a variety of marine life, including many fish and crabs. In addition, they are home to approximately 150 species of migratory birds.

The 500 saplings planted by the team of Martin Dow Group is expected to off-set approximately 0.75metric tons of carbon dioxide every year.

In a statement, Mr. Rustom J. Boga, Director, Group Corporate Communication Martin Dow said, “Our Company has always taken a keen interest in CSR-related activities. We strongly believe in the creation of a more environmentally friendly Pakistan. We are delighted to have partnered with WWF and address a very important aspect of the environmental debate. Our actions will not only determine the safety of the environment today but it will also help safeguard it for future generations. It is time welcome together to support organizations like WWF and lend a hand to their cause.”