WWF holds seminar to create awareness on water issues

World-wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan organized a two-day awareness seminar here Friday to enhance awareness on water issues, risks and challenges.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among students about the risk of water scarcity in Pakistan and how to conserve the dwindling water resources in the country.

Students from the Fine Arts departments of local universities and colleges presented their paintings depicting the ways to conserve and preserve the water resources.

Senior officials of WWF-Pakistan told the participants that Pakistan was a water stressed country and it was nearing threshold of water scarcity.

