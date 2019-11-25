WWF bill historic step

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that approval of workers welfare funds bills 2019 by the provincial assembly was a historic step of PTI led government. Talking to media men Ansar Majeed Niazi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was the single popular political party and the workers were its real assets. Provincial Minister said that laying founding stone of Mega Projects worth Rs.19 billion in Mianwali district the Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the people, adding that by the completion of mega projects the deprivations of far off areas would be removed.