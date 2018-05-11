WWD-Sindh activates its helpline service for victims of violence

Women Development Department of Sindh (WWD-Sindh) has activated its Help Line 1094 to facilitate women in need to register their complaints regarding domestic violence and harassment.

Under the arrangement a mechanism has further been developed to provide required referral services to the women complainants so as to address their grievances on sound footing.

Irum Khalid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh and the moving spirit behind the effort felicitating the womenfolk said PPP government committed to protect the dignity of women and provide them secured environment at every level.

“We have developed strong coordination among different government and non government organizations to help women acquire needed assistance,” she said mentioning that dedicated women police stations are in themselves a major contribution of the PPP government.

Referring to women in need of shelter, the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said reputable NGOs have been engaged for the purpose.

Irum Khalid said adequate care has been and will always be taken to ensure that issues or conflicts within the families are amicably settled, however, culprits involved in serious crimes against women can not be allowed to go scot free.

‘Protection and safety of women is and must be collective responsibility of the entire,” she said.

Secretary, Sindh Women Development Department, Haroon Ahmed Khan,

Secretary, Sindh Social welfare Department, Aliya Shahid, Regional Director, Aurat Foundation, Mahnaz Rehman, Director Women Development,

Mussarat Jabeen and other officers of the department along with representatives of different NGOs were also present on the occasion.—APP

