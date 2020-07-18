WTO in need of reforms, says Saudi candidate for DG post

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s top candidate to head the World Trade Organisation Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri said that the global trade body was in an unprogressive state and needs reforms to perform better.

“We are going through very tough times, with our pre-COVID-19, during COVID-19 and definitely post-COVID-19.

“So any multinational organisation with the size and the mandate of WTO need to think how can they be fit for the purpose to navigate through these extremely volatile times and make the maximum use of its goals and members to achieve the best for the global trade,” he said.

Al-Tuwaijri is among the top eight candidates for the post of the director-general in the WTO as the organization is seeking a replacement for currently serving DG Roberto Azevedo, who has decided to take early leave from the post.

According to The Levant News, during a press conference on Friday, the Saudi nominee said: “I fully realize the significant demand at this point of time for a fully dedicated director-general for the WTO … who should bring in a very solid necessary reform agenda, based on evidence, based on track record and on the actual delivery of mandates.”

He also emphasized that once chosen, he will try to introduce rules that will suit all the member states and aim to induct more women in leadership roles.

Tuwaijri had earlier served as former economy and planning minister for the Kingdom from 2016 to 2020 and oversaw its Vision 2030 plan.

He also became an adviser to KSA’s royal court in March this year, according to Saudi media reports.—AP