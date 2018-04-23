WTO chief urges strengthening coop to ease trade tensions

Washington

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo has urged global financial policymakers to strengthen cooperation through the WTO to ease trade tensions among major economies.

“Global cooperation will be essential in easing these tensions and safeguarding the strong growth that we are seeing today,” Azevedo said in a statement to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s policy setting committee.

“The WTO, which was created as a forum for members to hold each other to account, will play its proper role in this process,” Azevedo said at the semi-annual International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting.

“It can be argued that without the WTO, a wave of protectionist measures would have been stirred up by the 2008 crisis, significantly worsening the economic effects of that downturn,” he said.

The WTO chief warned that “a breakdown” in trade relations among major economies could “derail the recovery that we have seen in recent years.”

“In an interconnected economy, the effects would likely be globalised, reaching far beyond those countries who are directly involved. In this scenario poor countries would stand to lose the most,” he argued.

“I urge ministers to continue strengthening cooperation on global trade issues through the WTO.

This will be essential to prevent current tensions from escalating, and to support growth, development and job creation around the world.”—Xinhua