The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has released its provisional schedule for the 2023 season with the addition of two new WTA 250 hard-courts events before the Indian Wells.

The governing body of the women’s tour handed the new tournaments to Austin, Texas and Merida, Mexico in February.

“As the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, the 2023 calendar showcases the incredible breadth and reach of women’s tennis,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement.

“We are excited and proud to showcase our amazing events to our global audience of over 900 million fans, with tournaments in six continents and over 20 countries from January to early September.”

The initial schedule announced by the WTA for the 2023 season goes up to the US Open next year.

The new season will begin with a new mixed-gender $15 million tournament, the United Cup, which will feature teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities.

The women’s Tour is then expected to announce a detailed and updated calendar later this year which will also provide clarity on tournaments set to be staged in China. WTA, last year, snubbed the country from hosting duties due to the Peng Shuai issue.

The WTA’s season-ending event the WTA Finals were also slated to be held there but was moved to Fort Worth, Texas as a result.