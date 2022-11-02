World number 1 Iga Swiatek began her WTA Finals campaign with a dominant win over Daria Kasatkina while Caroline Garcia also made an early statement with a routine win over tournament debutant Coco Gauff.

Swiatek, up first, had little trouble finding her groove during the 6-2 6-3 win but had to save a couple of breakpoints before securing a 3-0 lead in the first set.

She was on cruise control from there on with her serve finding its spot to eliminate any chance of a comeback from the Russian. With the win, Swiatek moves to 5-0 against Kasaktina in head-to-head contests.

With eight titles this year already in her bag including two Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, Iga Swiatek will be looking to cap off her life-changing year with the WTA Finals crown as well.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia, also in the same group as Swiatek and Kasatkina, marked her return to the stage after a five-year absence with a 6-4 6-3 win over American Coco Gauff.

Gauff, making her debut in the Finals, failed to raise her game on important junctions and was broken four times by the Frenchwoman whom she also lost to during this year’s US Open.

The action now returns to “Nancy Richey Group” where American Jessica Pegula will face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur while Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari, winners on opening day, battle each other in the next round of matches.