Ons Jabeur added another chapter to her history-making year by becoming the first Arab woman to win a WTA Finals match with her win over Jessica Pegula while Maria Sakkari made it two in two with her victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

The Tunisian battled back from a set down to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 completing a remarkable comeback after dropping seven straight games early in the match.

Jabeur, who beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May, came into the contest knowing another loss would eliminate her from semifinal contention.

Things did not go well for her however as Pegula raced through the first set before the world no.2 regained her composure to level the match by winning three straight games.

She then had to save five break points to win the first game of the third set before the American saved two of her own to get even at 3-3. That was the last of her resistance as Pegula dropped the next game to love giving Jabeur the match.

All three women in the “Nancy Richey Group” namely Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and even Jessica Pegula are still in contention semifinal slot of the WTA Finals. Pegula would need a straight-sets win over Sabalenka, while Sakkari would have to win in straight sets over Jabeur in the last round-robin matches.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari booked her place in the final four with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka, her second of the tournament.