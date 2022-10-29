The draw for the WTA Finals has been announced with plenty of intriguing matches on offer on both sides with French Open finalists Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set to face off once again.

Caroline Garcia and Darya Kastakina join the two in the “Tracy Austin Group” while Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula have been drawn in the “Nancy Richey Group”

The singles and doubles fields both were split into two groups of four for the round-robin portion of the WTA Finals, which will be contested on an indoor hard court with the finishers in each group advancing to the semifinals.

The WTA Finals draw for the doubles resulted in Pegula and Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan, and Desire Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs joining the “Rosie Casals Group”.

The “Pam Shriver Group” includes Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, and Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Pegula and Gauff are the first pair of women to make the finals of both singles and doubles events since Serena and Venus Williams did it in 2009.

Iga Swiatek enters the Finals as the top seed having secured her place in September and with the record of most wins (64) and titles (8) this season including two majors. She is also skipping the Billie Jean King Cup finals to be at Forth Worth Texas.

Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina will be making their debuts in the season-end event.