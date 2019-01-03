WSSP daily lifted 783 tons garbage during 2018

Peshawar

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has released its one year performance of 2018 according to which the department lifted 783 tons of garbage on daily basis from different parts of the metropolis.

The annual report of WSSP said it acquired 819 kanal of land for garbage dumping site and work on the project was underway.

It said the WSSP introduced automatic monitoring system for observation of tube-wells in its vicinity. For cleanliness of streets where WSSP vehicles were unable to enter, the department purchased rickshaw dumpers under its cleanliness program.

The department also increased the sphere of its cleanliness program and services to the rural areas of the provincial metropolis.

The report said that WSSP also initiated a health project for the welfare of its employees.—APP

