WSPPS-2019 conference on March 26

Faisalabad

The Govt College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize a three-day 2nd International Conference on ‘Water Saving and Plant Production Strategies-2019 (WSPPS-2019): Constraints and Implications for Sustainable Agriculture’ at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium new Campus GCUF Jhang Road here from March 26.

According to GCUF sources, local and foreign students, teachers, researchers, experts and economists will not only explore the problems being faced in Pakistan but also in other countries in the conference.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp