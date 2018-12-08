Wrong parking not to be allowed on roads: SSP

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic)) Farrukh Rasheed has directed for prompt action against such violators as it disrupts the smooth flow of traffic and causes inconvenience for the road users.

In the main markets of Islamabad including Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Kohsar Market and Aabpara market, the formal action has been started and numerous motorists were fined on Saturday.

The SSP (Traffic) has said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads have been constituted for the purpose which will continue action under supervision of SSP (Traffic) and SP (Traffic).

The SSP (Traffic) said those parking vehicles wrongly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp