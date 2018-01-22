Wrong parking creating hurdles

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid said wrong parking were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved accordingly.

He said wrong parking was the main cause of traffic jam and it would not be tolerated adding that if vehicles and motorcycles found in ‘no parking area’ would be impounded in their respective police stations.—APP