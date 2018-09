KARACHI : A three-year-old boy lost his life due to alleged negligence of doctor at a private clinic in Karachi’s Lines Area on Saturday.

Victim Abdur Rehman was suffering from typhoid due to which, he was taken to clinic where he died after being administered a wrong injection.

The enraged family members staged protest and broke doctor’s car while they also damaged the clinic.

Getting information, police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the doctor.

Share on: WhatsApp